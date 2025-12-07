Invesco Ltd. Has $261.94 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 557,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.58% of Ralph Lauren worth $261,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,407,000 after buying an additional 117,494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $368.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.89 and a 200-day moving average of $304.82. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

