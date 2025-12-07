Invesco Ltd. Acquires 26,980 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.34% of Weyerhaeuser worth $247,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,306,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,109 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 423,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,848,000 after buying an additional 542,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $600,502,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4%

WY stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.