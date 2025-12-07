EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 373.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $544,584,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,552 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $157,063,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,306,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $73.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $76.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised Monster Beverage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

