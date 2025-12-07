Teradyne, Inc. $TER Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.80% of Teradyne worth $257,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Teradyne by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $200.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $203.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.