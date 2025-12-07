Invesco Ltd. Sells 162,981 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.82% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $249,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,632,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,638,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $305.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $258.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.58. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $280.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

