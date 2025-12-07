EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

