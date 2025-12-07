TechnipFMC plc $FTI Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,219 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of TechnipFMC worth $252,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 111,644 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 399,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,902 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $3,079,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $46.10 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

