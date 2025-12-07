Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.41% of Gen Digital worth $254,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $394,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gen Digital by 48.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 978,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 317,468 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 39.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 359,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 101,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the first quarter worth about $5,732,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

