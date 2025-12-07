Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $3,408,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,075,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.31.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $283.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.32.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

