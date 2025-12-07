Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 48,038 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wise Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wise Wealth Partners now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.38 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

