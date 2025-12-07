Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $2,650,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,034,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.5%

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $118.03 and a 52-week high of $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $250.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.91 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

