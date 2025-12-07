Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6,645.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 29.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,862.50. The trade was a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $297,527.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.80%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

