Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $498.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

