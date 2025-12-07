Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 21,626 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $104.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.