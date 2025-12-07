Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 21,657 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $142.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

