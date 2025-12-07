Putnam Mun Oppo $PMO Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Putnam Mun Oppo worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Mun Oppo during the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Putnam Mun Oppo by 228.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Mun Oppo in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Mun Oppo by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMO opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

