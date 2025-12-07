Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 547,402 CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 547,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of CryoPort at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CryoPort by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 247,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 285.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 194,482 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 57.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,880.25. This trade represents a 32.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CryoPort presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. CryoPort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.77.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. CryoPort had a net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

