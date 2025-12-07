Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $721,525,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in American Express by 210.2% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 31.3% in the second quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $370.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.33. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $377.23. The company has a market cap of $255.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.