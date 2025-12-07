Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 131,273 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,273 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of nCino worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Long Path Partners LP boosted its stake in nCino by 61.1% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,868 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,710,000 after buying an additional 1,626,446 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,190,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nCino during the second quarter valued at $26,205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,491,000 after buying an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 3,889,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $116,677,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $122,107.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,466.94. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,913,865 shares of company stock worth $117,312,830. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on nCino

nCino Price Performance

NCNO opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.53. nCino Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.31 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.