Rebecca House Sells 371 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Rebecca House sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.90, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,021.20. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $403.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $406.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.06 and a 200 day moving average of $347.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

