Tiffany Meriweather Sells 6,852 Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) insider Tiffany Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $139,438.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,764.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $20.65 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Five9 by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.