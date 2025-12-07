Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.4960 and last traded at $6.54. 8,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.1910.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Down 8.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.