ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 129000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$50.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

ROK Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROK Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROK Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.