Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $71.7350, with a volume of 1183214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNA shares. Loop Capital set a $72.00 price objective on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Roth Capital cut Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.22). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,634.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,069.50. This represents a 17.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $105,015.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,737.18. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 42.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,219,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,985,000 after buying an additional 3,971,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,338,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,701,000 after acquiring an additional 295,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,065,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,540,000 after acquiring an additional 815,497 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,641,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,645,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,093,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

