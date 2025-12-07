Insider Selling: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) CFO Sells $235,017.51 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CFO Kirk Lusk sold 8,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $235,017.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 550,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,527,489.25. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Lusk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, November 5th, Kirk Lusk sold 19,929 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $481,883.22.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Kirk Lusk sold 71 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,704.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Kirk Lusk sold 6,803 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $164,360.48.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Kirk Lusk sold 13,197 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $326,889.69.

On Friday, September 12th, Kirk Lusk sold 20,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $483,400.00.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $26.75 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $826.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.10. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $212.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRTG

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 12,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.