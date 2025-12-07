Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $164,100.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,802,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,738,072.29. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 120,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $687,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 50,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $247,000.00.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

