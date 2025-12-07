Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,684,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Carnival worth $300,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 301.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.