Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 570,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,475,000. Norges Bank owned 1.16% of Arcosa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 101.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $111.19.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

