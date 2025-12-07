Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 770,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,205,000. Norges Bank owned 0.12% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.9%

Trip.com Group stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.13. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

