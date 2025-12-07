New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,685 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Celsius by 1,993.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,386,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,755. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

