Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $795,893,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,704.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 106,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.65 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.75 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

