Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9,831.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.