Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kazazian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.9% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.93.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $229.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

