Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 469.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 541.2% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.