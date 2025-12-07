Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$9.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.99. The company has a market cap of C$817.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.04.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$795.09 million during the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

