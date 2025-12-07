Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) vs. Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Financial Survey

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Strength and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -202.03% -152.27% -32.49% Caesars Entertainment -2.12% -5.76% -0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $5.38 million 0.92 -$34.93 million ($22.64) -0.09 Caesars Entertainment $11.25 billion 0.42 -$278.00 million ($1.15) -20.21

This table compares Interactive Strength and Caesars Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Interactive Strength has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Strength, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Interactive Strength and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00 Caesars Entertainment 1 6 12 1 2.65

Interactive Strength presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.15%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus target price of $35.39, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Interactive Strength on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.