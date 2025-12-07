Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Target Price at $243.38

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.3846.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $252.76 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $262.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 41.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

