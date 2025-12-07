Head-To-Head Survey: 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) versus Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) and Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Toro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 12.22% 28.06% 11.00% Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

5N Plus has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro Energy has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for 5N Plus and Toro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5N Plus and Toro Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $289.28 million 4.35 $14.67 million $0.49 28.86 Toro Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

5N Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Toro Energy.

Summary

5N Plus beats Toro Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Toro Energy Limited operates as a subsidiary of Mega Uranium Ltd.

