Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.3050. Approximately 598,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,374,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

