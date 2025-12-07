Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.5990. Approximately 193,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,125,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 21,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $157,930.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,369.99. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 21,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $160,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 337,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,017.50. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 155,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,740,000 after buying an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,345,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 114,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 159,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,942,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 374,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,295,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

