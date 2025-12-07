Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 453,573 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453,573 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,408,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after purchasing an additional 656,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $549,448,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,160,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,566,000 after buying an additional 670,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $38.72 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

