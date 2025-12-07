The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.6%

HCKT opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 3.53%.The Hackett Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.