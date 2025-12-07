Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $309,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.35.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $572.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $559.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

