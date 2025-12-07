CarMax, Inc. $KMX Stake Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,876 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Mount Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 28.1% during the second quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 439,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,655,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 284,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after buying an additional 44,814 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. Benchmark cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

