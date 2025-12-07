Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 257.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,397 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Dream Finders Homes worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 280,510 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 688,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $176,168.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,891,672 shares in the company, valued at $49,051,054.96. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $990,946. 68.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

