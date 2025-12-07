Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.01 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,599,000 after buying an additional 487,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after buying an additional 166,967 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,196,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.