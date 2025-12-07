Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 131.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,151 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.36% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1,025.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 44.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 82.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 162.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of SCVL opened at $17.54 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $297.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.25 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $50,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,405 shares in the company, valued at $492,981. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.