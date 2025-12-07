Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.82 Million Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,968,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $32,342,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Zacks Research lowered APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. APi Group Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.72.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. APi Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.