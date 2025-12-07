Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,475 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. now owns 31,424,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,687,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,584 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 1,603,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 207,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $25.50 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,760. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $568,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 214,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,191.60. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,761. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

