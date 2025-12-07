Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 389,255 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 430.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389,255 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,828,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,154,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,163 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 1,207,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,897 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.1%

LYG stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

